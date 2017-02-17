Tennessee Lawmakers Filing Anti-Gay Marriage Bill Booed And Chased From Press Conference: WATCH
Two Republican lawmakers were booed out of a Tennessee press conference this week after they filed a bill against same-sex marriage. reports that Senator Mae Beavers and Representative Mark Pody managed to speak for less than two minutes before being confronted by the angry audience.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Towleroad.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In South Carolina, federal judge orders same-se...
|20 min
|Logic Analysis
|3
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|1 hr
|Constitution 101
|24,697
|Tupelo mother, son featured on LGBT video
|2 hr
|Fundie Watch
|8
|What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15)
|3 hr
|barry
|5,273
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|4 hr
|Inquisitor
|1,010
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|4 hr
|TomInElPaso
|44,892
|Maybe god is gay! (Dec '09)
|5 hr
|June VanDerMark
|13,019
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC