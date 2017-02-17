Teen Suicide Attempts in the U.S. Decreased After Same-Sex Marriage Was Legalized
Teen suicide attempts in the U.S. dropped after same-sex marriage was legalized, a new study found. Researchers linked same-sex marriage policies to a 7 percent reduction in adolescent suicide attempts, and a 14 percent decrease among gay, lesbian, and bisexual teenagers, in particular.
