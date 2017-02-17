Teen Suicide Attempts in the U.S. Dec...

Teen Suicide Attempts in the U.S. Decreased After Same-Sex Marriage Was Legalized

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: New York Magazine

Teen suicide attempts in the U.S. dropped after same-sex marriage was legalized, a new study found. Researchers linked same-sex marriage policies to a 7 percent reduction in adolescent suicide attempts, and a 14 percent decrease among gay, lesbian, and bisexual teenagers, in particular.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News After refusing to watch LGBT diversity video, S... 5 min Not Enough Info 1
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 1 hr Inquisitor 1,037
Maybe god is gay! (Dec '09) 1 hr June VanDerMark 13,029
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 1 hr Respect71 44,915
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 2 hr Strel 24,736
News Opposing sides in Mormon rift unite for survey ... 3 hr Paul 12
News Scott Lively Calls On Trump To Ban Gays From In... 4 hr Just Think 14
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,236 • Total comments across all topics: 279,041,818

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC