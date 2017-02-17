Teen suicide attempts fell as same-se...

Teen suicide attempts fell as same-sex marriage became legal

19 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

Teen suicide attempts in the U.S. declined after same-sex marriage became legal and the biggest impact was among gay, lesbian and bisexual kids, a study found. The research found declines in states that passed laws allowing gays to marry before the Supreme Court made it legal nationwide.

