Teen Suicide Attempts Drop: Are Same-...

Teen Suicide Attempts Drop: Are Same-Sex Marriage Laws Responsible?

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Medical Daily

They came to that conclusion by analyzing rates among more than 750,000 public high school students across most of the United States between 1999 and 2015 - the year that the Supreme Court made gay marriage legal throughout the country. That included data from 32 states whose governments changed to permit gay marriage and 15 that did not.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Medical Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Maybe god is gay! (Dec '09) 3 min June VanDerMark 13,027
News Opposing sides in Mormon rift unite for survey ... 4 min Darlene 11
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 12 min guest 1,034
News Scott Lively Calls On Trump To Ban Gays From In... 23 min Just Think 14
News Tupelo mother, son featured on LGBT video 1 hr True Tupelo 24
The gay cafe for GLBT, friends and family (Oct '09) 2 hr Orila 69,522
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 3 hr carter county res... 24,735
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 11 hr EdmondWA 44,913
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,947 • Total comments across all topics: 279,037,901

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC