Teen Suicide Attempts Drop: Are Same-Sex Marriage Laws Responsible?
They came to that conclusion by analyzing rates among more than 750,000 public high school students across most of the United States between 1999 and 2015 - the year that the Supreme Court made gay marriage legal throughout the country. That included data from 32 states whose governments changed to permit gay marriage and 15 that did not.
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Maybe god is gay! (Dec '09)
|3 min
|June VanDerMark
|13,027
|Opposing sides in Mormon rift unite for survey ...
|4 min
|Darlene
|11
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|12 min
|guest
|1,034
|Scott Lively Calls On Trump To Ban Gays From In...
|23 min
|Just Think
|14
|Tupelo mother, son featured on LGBT video
|1 hr
|True Tupelo
|24
|The gay cafe for GLBT, friends and family (Oct '09)
|2 hr
|Orila
|69,522
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|3 hr
|carter county res...
|24,735
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|11 hr
|EdmondWA
|44,913
