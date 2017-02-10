Tear gas thrown at gay party in Croat...

Tear gas thrown at gay party in Croatian capital, 2 hurt

There are 1 comment on the SFGate story from 18 hrs ago, titled Tear gas thrown at gay party in Croatian capital, 2 hurt. In it, SFGate reports that:

At least two people have been injured after an unknown assailant threw a tear gas canister during a party for LGBT people in Croatia's capital. Police say an investigation is underway into the incident at a Zagreb night club early Sunday.

Newt G s Next Wife

Philadelphia, PA

#1 16 hrs ago
I'm sure there is a Bible verse supporting that....

