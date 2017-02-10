Tear gas thrown at gay party in Croatian capital, 2 hurt
There are 1 comment on the SFGate story from 18 hrs ago, titled Tear gas thrown at gay party in Croatian capital, 2 hurt.
At least two people have been injured after an unknown assailant threw a tear gas canister during a party for LGBT people in Croatia's capital. Police say an investigation is underway into the incident at a Zagreb night club early Sunday.
#1 16 hrs ago
I'm sure there is a Bible verse supporting that....
|
