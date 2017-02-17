Tanzania to publish 'list of gay people'
There are 2 comments on the Daily Monitor story from 12 hrs ago, titled Tanzania to publish 'list of gay people'. In it, Daily Monitor reports that:
Tanzania on Saturday announced plans to publish a list of gay people allegedly selling sex online -- just days after shutting dozens of AIDS clinics accused of promoting homosexuality. The country's deputy health minister Hamisi Kigwangalla said on Twitter that the government was investigating "the homosexuality syndicate" and would arrest and prosecute those involved in the gay sex business.
#1 11 hrs ago
That's silly
We don't charge people money for sex
Maybe the guy in the picture would need to donate a modest gift; but he's another story
#2 11 hrs ago
So the REAL question is what in the heck is the President of Tanzania doing shopping for gay sex on social media?
Is that what the people elected him to do?
