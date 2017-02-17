Tanzania to publish 'list of gay people'

Tanzania to publish 'list of gay people'

There are 2 comments on the Daily Monitor story from 12 hrs ago, titled Tanzania to publish 'list of gay people'. In it, Daily Monitor reports that:

Tanzania on Saturday announced plans to publish a list of gay people allegedly selling sex online -- just days after shutting dozens of AIDS clinics accused of promoting homosexuality. The country's deputy health minister Hamisi Kigwangalla said on Twitter that the government was investigating "the homosexuality syndicate" and would arrest and prosecute those involved in the gay sex business.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Daily Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Rainbow Kid

Alpharetta, GA

#1 11 hrs ago
That's silly
.
We don't charge people money for sex
.
Maybe the guy in the picture would need to donate a modest gift; but he's another story

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Gotcha

Alpharetta, GA

#2 11 hrs ago
So the REAL question is what in the heck is the President of Tanzania doing shopping for gay sex on social media?
.
Is that what the people elected him to do?

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 1 hr Constitution 101 24,728
Gay oovoo (Dec '12) 2 hr Bubblebuttboy420 45
News The Women's March On Washington Is Nothing But ... 2 hr Cordwainer Trout 4
News Opposing sides in Mormon rift unite for survey ... 3 hr Baloney 2
News The fascinating history of Toronto's oldest boo... 4 hr also 1
News Washington court rules against florist in gay w... 5 hr PayupSucka 48
News Scott Lively Calls On Trump To Ban Gays From In... 5 hr Wondering 5
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Climate Change
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,398 • Total comments across all topics: 279,002,140

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC