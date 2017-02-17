There are on the Daily Monitor story from 12 hrs ago, titled Tanzania to publish 'list of gay people'. In it, Daily Monitor reports that:

Tanzania on Saturday announced plans to publish a list of gay people allegedly selling sex online -- just days after shutting dozens of AIDS clinics accused of promoting homosexuality. The country's deputy health minister Hamisi Kigwangalla said on Twitter that the government was investigating "the homosexuality syndicate" and would arrest and prosecute those involved in the gay sex business.

