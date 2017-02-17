There are on the Brandon Sun story from 11 hrs ago, titled Tanzania stops 40 health centres from offering AIDS services. In it, Brandon Sun reports that:

Tanzania's government has stopped 40 privately run health centres from providing AIDS-related services, accusing them of catering to homosexuals in a country where gay sex is criminalized. The government believes that non-governmental organizations are using some health centres to promote gay sex, Health Minister Ummy Mwalimu said Thursday while announcing the restrictions.

