Tanzania stops 40 health centres from...

Tanzania stops 40 health centres from offering AIDS services

There are 1 comment on the Brandon Sun story from 11 hrs ago, titled Tanzania stops 40 health centres from offering AIDS services.

Tanzania's government has stopped 40 privately run health centres from providing AIDS-related services, accusing them of catering to homosexuals in a country where gay sex is criminalized. The government believes that non-governmental organizations are using some health centres to promote gay sex, Health Minister Ummy Mwalimu said Thursday while announcing the restrictions.

Fundie Watch

Alpharetta, GA

#1 7 hrs ago
Incompetent government?
.
The United States has competition
.
Tanzania is trying to outdo Trump & klan

Judged:

1

1

1

Chicago, IL

