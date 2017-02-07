Tanzania orders arrest of 3 men for promoting homosexuality
There are 1 comment on the The Progress story from 6 hrs ago, titled Tanzania orders arrest of 3 men for promoting homosexuality.
Hamisi Kigwangalla, the deputy minister of health, said in a statement Tuesday he wanted the men prosecuted for advocating sodomy through social networks. One of the men, identified as James Delicious, was ordered to report to the police after posting a video on Instagram that allegedly showed a gay sex act.
#1 6 hrs ago
And just what is the deputy minister of health doing cruising gay people on the internet?
