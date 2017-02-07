There are on the The Progress story from 6 hrs ago, titled Tanzania orders arrest of 3 men for promoting homosexuality. In it, The Progress reports that:

Hamisi Kigwangalla, the deputy minister of health, said in a statement Tuesday he wanted the men prosecuted for advocating sodomy through social networks. One of the men, identified as James Delicious, was ordered to report to the police after posting a video on Instagram that allegedly showed a gay sex act.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Progress.