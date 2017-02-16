Susan Sarandon says her sexual orientation is a up for grabsa
There are 1 comment on the Country Legends 106.9 Topeka, Kansas story from 15 hrs ago, titled Susan Sarandon says her sexual orientation is a up for grabsa. In it, Country Legends 106.9 Topeka, Kansas reports that:
Feud star Susan Sarandon got frank about her love life during an interview with the PrideSource , saying that her sexuality is "up for grabs." When asked if she was open about her sexuality, the 70-year-old actress told the LBGT website, "Yeah, I'm open.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Country Legends 106.9 Topeka, Kansas.
|
#1 10 hrs ago
Well is the bidding on it for a reputable charity?
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Openly gay Muslim leader shares life story, hop...
|28 min
|Inquisitor
|20
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|30 min
|Inquisitor
|983
|Maybe god is gay! (Dec '09)
|1 hr
|June VanDerMark
|13,014
|Where Is the Place for Devout Gay Families in t... (Oct '15)
|1 hr
|True Christian wi...
|49
|Gay oovoo (Dec '12)
|2 hr
|hbcman50
|43
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|2 hr
|Respect71
|44,875
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|3 hr
|Alfred
|24,659
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC