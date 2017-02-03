Sun Wenlin says gay people deserve the same rights as everyone
There are 1 comment on the South China Morning Post story from 14 hrs ago, titled Sun Wenlin says gay people deserve the same rights as everyone. In it, South China Morning Post reports that:
SUN WENLIN and his partner Hu Mingliang were denied a marriage licence in the first such court case in the mainland. But that has only made Sun more determined to fight for marriage equality We think gay people should be entitled to the same rights as non-gay people.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at South China Morning Post.
|
#1 48 min ago
I wonder if China will get marriage equality on the same day the US rescinds it?
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15)
|16 min
|IXNIKA
|5,296
|Gay pastor returns to Kenosha church that ouste...
|50 min
|Trump Plotza
|6
|The Latest: Protesters rally outside Trump Plaz...
|56 min
|Trump Plotza
|2
|Stamford Mayor David Martin joins coalition to ...
|2 hr
|Trump Plotza
|2
|The gay cafe for GLBT, friends and family (Oct '09)
|2 hr
|I Wonder
|69,504
|Conservative NC group says churches should aban...
|3 hr
|Trump Plotza
|5
|Transgender Oklahoman Received Hero Of Hope Award
|4 hr
|wedontneedantoher...
|1
|Two gay men kicked out of Chico's Tacos restaur... (Jul '09)
|6 hr
|butters_
|329
|Maybe god is gay! (Dec '09)
|6 hr
|June VanDerMark
|12,880
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|7 hr
|Terra Firma
|24,483
|
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC