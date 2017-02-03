Sun Wenlin says gay people deserve th...

Sun Wenlin says gay people deserve the same rights as everyone

There are 1 comment on the South China Morning Post story from 14 hrs ago, titled Sun Wenlin says gay people deserve the same rights as everyone.

SUN WENLIN and his partner Hu Mingliang were denied a marriage licence in the first such court case in the mainland. But that has only made Sun more determined to fight for marriage equality We think gay people should be entitled to the same rights as non-gay people.

Trump Plotza

Philadelphia, PA

#1 48 min ago
I wonder if China will get marriage equality on the same day the US rescinds it?
