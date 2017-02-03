Stamford Mayor David Martin joins coalition to protect LGBT...
There are 1 comment on the Fairfield Citizen-News story from Yesterday, titled Stamford Mayor David Martin joins coalition to protect LGBT.... In it, Fairfield Citizen-News reports that:
Executive Director of Triangle Community Center Anthony Crisci, left, and Stamford Mayor David R. Martin raise the LBGT rainbow-colored flag outside the Government Center in Stamford, Conn. Wednesday, June 15, 2016.
#1 18 hrs ago
It always helps to have influential friends in high places
