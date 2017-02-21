Speaking Out: Rev Sue Tucker has pledged her support for gay marriage
TWO vicars in Chard and Ilminster have spoken out in support of gay marriage just days after church representatives voted against a report which called for a ban on same-sex marriage. The controversial report called for a culture of welcome and support for gay Christians, but said marriage in church should only be between a man and a woman.
