Six 'dangers' of growing up with lesbian parents
There are 3 comments on the Manawatu Evening Standard story from 10 hrs ago, titled Six 'dangers' of growing up with lesbian parents. In it, Manawatu Evening Standard reports that:
OPINION: My name is Maeve Marsden and I was raised by lesbian mothers. After 33 years of quiet suffering, I am ready to come out about the trials of my upbringing.
#1 9 hrs ago
LOL! This is hilarious; and very true
.
The dangers are not from being happily raised in a perfect family
.
The dangers are from trying to socialize with screwed-up straight people
#3 8 hrs ago
Talk about the dangers of growing up with two queers as parents. Molestation daily.
#4 7 hrs ago
You don't understand family dynamics; hon
.
Neither do alt-right religious fundies
.
The natural instinct of family dynamics are described in the story of Romulus and Remus in the Bible
.
Two brothers raised in a wolf family
.
Instinctive family dynamics prevented the wolf from messing with Romulus and Remus
http://www.preservearticles.com/201101183524/...
.
Just as instinctive family dynamics prevent your parents from messing with you
