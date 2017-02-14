Sinn Fein renews commitment to campai...

Sinn Fein renews commitment to campaign for same-sex marriage in the North

1 hr ago

Signing a pledge to work to legislate for marriage equality party members Gerry Kelly, Caral Ni Chuilin and Megan Fearon said there is a growing demand for a change in law. Sinn Fein and other parties have tried to force through new laws to lift the ban on gay marriage in five separate votes in the Stormont assembly.

