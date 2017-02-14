Sinn Fein renews commitment to campaign for same-sex marriage in the North
Signing a pledge to work to legislate for marriage equality party members Gerry Kelly, Caral Ni Chuilin and Megan Fearon said there is a growing demand for a change in law. Sinn Fein and other parties have tried to force through new laws to lift the ban on gay marriage in five separate votes in the Stormont assembly.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BreakingNews.ie.
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay Men Less Likely to Have Safe Sex Now: Survey
|30 min
|toe tapper
|10
|What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15)
|38 min
|Emad
|5,248
|Maybe god is gay! (Dec '09)
|47 min
|June VanDerMark
|12,985
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|56 min
|Respect71
|44,828
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|2 hr
|Rose_NoHo
|24,610
|Islamic regime claims gay people can be made ST...
|4 hr
|Tom Fontaine
|11
|Mother rejects her gay son on TV
|6 hr
|Tre H
|17
|The gay cafe for GLBT, friends and family (Oct '09)
|6 hr
|Kim Jong Nam
|69,520
|Trump moves leave LGBT groups, religious conser...
|7 hr
|INFIDEL
|79
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC