There are 3 comments on the On Top Magazine story from 12 hrs ago, titled Scott Lively Calls On Trump To Ban Gays From Intelligence Agencies. In it, On Top Magazine reports that:

As President Donald Trump continues to rail against"illegal" leaks and "fake news," Christian conservative Scott Lively suggested that gay people were to blame, and called on the president to bar them from intelligence agencies. Lively, a failed gubernatorial candidate and a vocal opponent of LGBT rights, wrote in a BarbWire op-ed that gays in the media and the intelligence community were conspiring against him.

Shirvell s Shrivel

Hockessin, DE

#1 11 hrs ago
I can understand why gays should be banned. It's a national security issue.

RalphB

“Equality First”

Since: Jan 09

8,384

Location hidden
#3 4 hrs ago
The only reason to discriminate against us is bigotry. If we are out there is no possible way to blackmail us over it, so that reason is moot. As to sexual entanglements with the enemy, that is a possibility for breeders, also, so that is a moot point as well. What other possible reason could there be?

Rainbow Kid

Alpharetta, GA

#4 4 hrs ago
What we would like better is Separation of Scott Lively from LGBT
.
Our business is none of his business
.
So when he attacks; we're going to defend ourselves

