On Top Magazine story from 12 hrs ago, titled Scott Lively Calls On Trump To Ban Gays From Intelligence Agencies.

As President Donald Trump continues to rail against"illegal" leaks and "fake news," Christian conservative Scott Lively suggested that gay people were to blame, and called on the president to bar them from intelligence agencies. Lively, a failed gubernatorial candidate and a vocal opponent of LGBT rights, wrote in a BarbWire op-ed that gays in the media and the intelligence community were conspiring against him.

