Scientists reveal lesbians are MUCH more likely to orgasm during sex than straight women
In a study of over 50,000 adults, 95% of straight men said they usually orgasm while being sexually intimate, compared to 65% of straight women. The difference was much less pronounced between homosexual men and women, with 89% of gay men claiming they usually reach climax, compared to 86% of lesbian women.
#1 15 hrs ago
LOL! I've never had an 'orgasm gap'
Perhaps the author of the news story is not a gay guy
but is some sort of a gap-equipped female-bodied person
po'thang
#3 6 hrs ago
What a stupid and wasteful study. Just like everything homosexual
#4 1 hr ago
"In a study of over 50,000 adults, 95% of straight men said they usually orgasm while being sexually intimate...."
That's what they say....
#5 1 hr ago
"Scientists reveal lesbians are MUCH more likely to orgasm during sex than straight women"
You can fix a carburetor then you can handle a clitoris. Unless you're male.
