Scientists reveal lesbians are MUCH more likely to orgasm during sex than straight women

There are 4 comments on the Mirror.co.uk story from 16 hrs ago, titled Scientists reveal lesbians are MUCH more likely to orgasm during sex than straight women. In it, Mirror.co.uk reports that:

In a study of over 50,000 adults, 95% of straight men said they usually orgasm while being sexually intimate, compared to 65% of straight women. The difference was much less pronounced between homosexual men and women, with 89% of gay men claiming they usually reach climax, compared to 86% of lesbian women.

Rainbow Kid

Alpharetta, GA

#1 15 hrs ago
LOL! I've never had an 'orgasm gap'
Perhaps the author of the news story is not a gay guy
but is some sort of a gap-equipped female-bodied person
po'thang

Howerton

Hockessin, DE

#3 6 hrs ago
What a stupid and wasteful study. Just like everything homosexual
Dr Reker s Bellhop

Philadelphia, PA

#4 1 hr ago
"In a study of over 50,000 adults, 95% of straight men said they usually orgasm while being sexually intimate...."

That's what they say....
Dr Reker s Bellhop

Philadelphia, PA

#5 1 hr ago
"Scientists reveal lesbians are MUCH more likely to orgasm during sex than straight women"

You can fix a carburetor then you can handle a clitoris. Unless you're male.
Chicago, IL

