Same-sex marriage laws might decrease teen suicide attempt rates, says study
A new study has recorded a hopeful correlation between rates of teen suicide attempts and the prevalence of same-sex marriage. The journal JAMA Pediatrics published a study on Monday that showed the number of suicide attempts among high school students decreased in states where same-sex marriage was legal.
