Same-sex marriage laws might decrease...

Same-sex marriage laws might decrease teen suicide attempt rates, says study

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: KXLY-TV Spokane

A new study has recorded a hopeful correlation between rates of teen suicide attempts and the prevalence of same-sex marriage. The journal JAMA Pediatrics published a study on Monday that showed the number of suicide attempts among high school students decreased in states where same-sex marriage was legal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXLY-TV Spokane.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 59 min carter county res... 24,748
News After legalization, states still debate gay mar... 1 hr Shoney 6
My Aunts funeral and what I should or shouldn't... 2 hr Shoney 5
News Scott Lively Calls On Trump To Ban Gays From In... 3 hr Wondering 15
News Franklin Graham Condemns Gay-Inclusive Kiss Cam... 5 hr Gremlin 6
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 8 hr Inquisitor 1,045
News Young LGBTQ Nevadans Ask Lawmakers For Change I... 8 hr Shoney 1
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 8 hr Respect71 44,961
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. NASA
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Pakistan
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,972 • Total comments across all topics: 279,071,419

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC