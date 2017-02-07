There are on the Gay Times story from 9 hrs ago, titled Same-sex couple call out photographer who refused to shoot their wedding. In it, Gay Times reports that:

Mike Cerantola and his partner Victor Rivas, from Montreal, told CTV News that they were refused service from Premiere Productions once the photographer found out that they were a same-sex couple. Mike said: "I texted [Victor] and I was super excited, I was like 'Look, we've found a good photographer', I sent him a quote and he agreed with it, so we were trying to set up a meeting."

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Gay Times.