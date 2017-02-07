Same-sex couple call out photographer who refused to shoot their wedding
Mike Cerantola and his partner Victor Rivas, from Montreal, told CTV News that they were refused service from Premiere Productions once the photographer found out that they were a same-sex couple. Mike said: "I texted [Victor] and I was super excited, I was like 'Look, we've found a good photographer', I sent him a quote and he agreed with it, so we were trying to set up a meeting."
#1 7 hrs ago
Obviously the photographer is more interested in collecting virgin bride pics than he is in making a living as a commercial photographer
Perhaps the government can weed out the slackers by requiring commercial photographers to be examined; certified; and professionally licensed by congressional democrats
