S Carolina's 1st openly gay lawmaker from deep-red district
There are 4 comments on the WFTV Orlando story from Yesterday, titled S Carolina's 1st openly gay lawmaker from deep-red district. In it, WFTV Orlando reports that:
#1 16 hrs ago
"'Every South Carolinian has equal rights, not special rights....'"
And talibangelical South Carolinians will have a right to kick lgbt persons out of talibangelical owned, public businesses.
This Republican says his sexual orientation is not relevant, and he is correct and he means it quite literally. He might as well be an overt homophobic bigot. The only difference now is that he will be able to continue enjoying his Republican class and race advantages while being openly "homosexual."
#2 12 hrs ago
Every South Carolinian has equal rights, not special rights....'"
Except for gays, we have special rights and they should be unforced. The scotus says so.
#3 12 hrs ago
Enforced.
#4 8 hrs ago
What special rights do you think "gays" have, closet case? Be specific.
