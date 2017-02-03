S Carolina's 1st openly gay lawmaker ...

S Carolina's 1st openly gay lawmaker from deep-red district

There are 4 comments on the WFTV Orlando story from Yesterday, titled S Carolina's 1st openly gay lawmaker from deep-red district. In it, WFTV Orlando reports that:

We collect zip code so that we may deliver news, weather, special offers and other content related to your specific geographic area. We have sent a confirmation email to {* data_emailAddress *}.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WFTV Orlando.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
VP Mullah Elect Pence

Philadelphia, PA

#1 16 hrs ago
"'Every South Carolinian has equal rights, not special rights....'"

And talibangelical South Carolinians will have a right to kick lgbt persons out of talibangelical owned, public businesses.

This Republican says his sexual orientation is not relevant, and he is correct and he means it quite literally. He might as well be an overt homophobic bigot. The only difference now is that he will be able to continue enjoying his Republican class and race advantages while being openly "homosexual."
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
VP Mullah Elect Pence

Philadelphia, PA

#2 12 hrs ago
Every South Carolinian has equal rights, not special rights....'"
Except for gays, we have special rights and they should be unforced. The scotus says so.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
VP Mullah Elect Pence

Philadelphia, PA

#3 12 hrs ago
Enforced.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
VP Mullah Elect Pence

Philadelphia, PA

#4 8 hrs ago
What special rights do you think "gays" have, closet case? Be specific.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Maybe god is gay! (Dec '09) 12 min June VanDerMark 12,872
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 35 min lides 24,475
News What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15) 51 min Lol 5,261
Gay oovoo (Dec '12) 1 hr JordanBanks 41
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 1 hr guest 870
The gay cafe for GLBT, friends and family (Oct '09) 1 hr T REX 69,501
News Frank Ocean slammed as a 'scam artist, fraud an... 1 hr Freddie 3
News Two gay men kicked out of Chico's Tacos restaur... (Jul '09) 2 hr Freddie 327
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,876 • Total comments across all topics: 278,575,200

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC