Rocker Derringer guilty: Carried pistol on plane, in airport
A man accused of shooting two Indians in a suburban Kansas City bar, killing one man and injuring two others in an attack that some witnesses said was racially motivated, has been charged with murder and attempted... A man accused of shooting two Indians in a suburban Kansas City bar, killing one man and injuring two others in an attack that some witnesses said was racially motivated, has been charged with murder and attempted murder. New Jersey regulators are set to vote on whether a natural gas pipeline should run through the state's federally protected Pinelands region, which includes more than a million acres of farms, forests and wetlands.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|13 min
|guest
|1,065
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|17 min
|Respect71
|45,040
|Washington court rules against florist in gay w...
|18 min
|Magic Utah Uwear
|62
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|29 min
|Constitution 101
|24,765
|Maybe god is gay! (Dec '09)
|54 min
|June VanDerMark
|13,063
|Mike Huckabee links same-sex marriage to straig... (Feb '11)
|57 min
|WasteWater
|64
|Vancouver mayor pushes for anti-gay, anti-Islam...
|5 hr
|JohnInToronto
|2
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC