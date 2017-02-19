Right-wing fringe group building multimedia empire near Detroit
There are 1 comment on the USA Today story from 15 hrs ago, titled Right-wing fringe group building multimedia empire near Detroit. In it, USA Today reports that:
Right-wing fringe group building multimedia empire near Detroit A plain, two-story brick building houses the nerve center for a Catholic fringe group. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2lxg0w3 Panelists, from left, Bradley Eli, Michael Voris, Christine Niles and Simon Rafe during a live TV broadcast on Tuesday, January 31, 2017 at the Church Militant studios in Ferndale, MI.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at USA Today.
|
#1 2 hrs ago
Obviously the homophobic sneaky-snake putting on this Big Hissy-fit Show is blessed with half-gay naughty bits (bisexual) that won't go away
.
Otherwise; why would he care?
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15)
|1 hr
|barry
|5,274
|Washington court rules against florist in gay w...
|1 hr
|Eagle 12
|50
|Tanzania to publish 'list of gay people'
|1 hr
|Footlong Ruler
|5
|Franklin Graham Condemns Gay-Inclusive Kiss Cam...
|1 hr
|Imprtnrd
|2
|Opposing sides in Mormon rift unite for survey ...
|1 hr
|Jolene
|2
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|1 hr
|Inquisitor
|1,029
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|2 hr
|Constitution 101
|24,733
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|4 hr
|Respect71
|44,905
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC