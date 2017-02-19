Right-wing fringe group building mult...

Right-wing fringe group building multimedia empire near Detroit

There are 1 comment on the USA Today story from 15 hrs ago, titled Right-wing fringe group building multimedia empire near Detroit. In it, USA Today reports that:

Right-wing fringe group building multimedia empire near Detroit A plain, two-story brick building houses the nerve center for a Catholic fringe group. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2lxg0w3 Panelists, from left, Bradley Eli, Michael Voris, Christine Niles and Simon Rafe during a live TV broadcast on Tuesday, January 31, 2017 at the Church Militant studios in Ferndale, MI.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Logic Analysis

Alpharetta, GA

#1 2 hrs ago
Obviously the homophobic sneaky-snake putting on this Big Hissy-fit Show is blessed with half-gay naughty bits (bisexual) that won't go away
.
Otherwise; why would he care?

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15) 1 hr barry 5,274
News Washington court rules against florist in gay w... 1 hr Eagle 12 50
News Tanzania to publish 'list of gay people' 1 hr Footlong Ruler 5
News Franklin Graham Condemns Gay-Inclusive Kiss Cam... 1 hr Imprtnrd 2
News Opposing sides in Mormon rift unite for survey ... 1 hr Jolene 2
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 1 hr Inquisitor 1,029
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 2 hr Constitution 101 24,733
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 4 hr Respect71 44,905
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Climate Change
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. NASA
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,194 • Total comments across all topics: 279,016,900

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC