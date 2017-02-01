Religious right looking to Trump for ...

Religious right looking to Trump for protections

There are 3 comments on the Norwalk Citizen News story from 11 hrs ago, titled Religious right looking to Trump for protections.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, joined by President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Renda St. Clair, laughs after signing the Appointment Affidavit after being sworn in as Secretary of State in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. less Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, joined by President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Renda St. Clair, laughs after signing the Appointment Affidavit after being sworn in as Secretary of ... more WASHINGTON - Religious conservatives whose overwhelming support propelled Donald Trump to the White House are watching closely for him to deliver on promised protections for religious objectors to gay marriage and abortion.

Rainbow Kid

Alpharetta, GA

#1 7 hrs ago
Fortunately for us; Trump and klan have never actually read and understood the Constitution; the 1964 Civil Rights Act; nor the unedited Bible
.
So they're in trouble for even thinking about depriving American Citizens of their rights of citizenship
.
If the government and church mix
.
Boom
.
We have a theocracy
Bryan Fischer s Hair Gel

Philadelphia, PA

#2 4 hrs ago
Remember that two hour story about how the Cabinet nominees were not completing their background checks and financial disclosure paperwork? Me neither. This universe of Ill Duce Trump sure is becoming an alien place...and not in the good way.
The Real Donald Trump

Since: Dec 16

736

Location hidden
#3 3 hrs ago
My dearest faithfuls! Fear not! I will paving the way for a theocracy of Christ cultists! As Islam has their religious edicts codified via sharia law, we shall codify your religion under the guise of thinly veiled secularism! Just as Scientologists commit human rights violations and retain their tax exempt status, you too can embrace bigotry and discrimination! Praise me and be faithful!

Chicago, IL

