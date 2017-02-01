Religious right looking to Trump for protections
There are 3 comments on the Norwalk Citizen News story from 11 hrs ago, titled Religious right looking to Trump for protections. In it, Norwalk Citizen News reports that:
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, joined by President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Renda St. Clair, laughs after signing the Appointment Affidavit after being sworn in as Secretary of State in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. less Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, joined by President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Renda St. Clair, laughs after signing the Appointment Affidavit after being sworn in as Secretary of ... more WASHINGTON - Religious conservatives whose overwhelming support propelled Donald Trump to the White House are watching closely for him to deliver on promised protections for religious objectors to gay marriage and abortion.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
|
#1 7 hrs ago
Fortunately for us; Trump and klan have never actually read and understood the Constitution; the 1964 Civil Rights Act; nor the unedited Bible
.
So they're in trouble for even thinking about depriving American Citizens of their rights of citizenship
.
If the government and church mix
.
Boom
.
We have a theocracy
|
#2 4 hrs ago
Remember that two hour story about how the Cabinet nominees were not completing their background checks and financial disclosure paperwork? Me neither. This universe of Ill Duce Trump sure is becoming an alien place...and not in the good way.
|
Since: Dec 16
736
Location hidden
|
#3 3 hrs ago
My dearest faithfuls! Fear not! I will paving the way for a theocracy of Christ cultists! As Islam has their religious edicts codified via sharia law, we shall codify your religion under the guise of thinly veiled secularism! Just as Scientologists commit human rights violations and retain their tax exempt status, you too can embrace bigotry and discrimination! Praise me and be faithful!
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|19 min
|guest
|801
|What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15)
|21 min
|Tre H
|5,187
|Maybe god is gay! (Dec '09)
|31 min
|Logic Analysis
|12,828
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|1 hr
|Rose_NoHo
|24,431
|Idaho man charged with federal hate crime in fa...
|1 hr
|Frogface Kate
|29
|Boy Scouts' transgender ruling prompts N.C. gro...
|2 hr
|Logic Analysis
|11
|Virginia House approves religious liberty bill
|2 hr
|Rainbow Kid
|11
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|3 hr
|Wondering
|44,594
|Two gay men kicked out of Chico's Tacos restaur... (Jul '09)
|3 hr
|huey goins
|311
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC