Rally in New York supports immigrants and rights for gays and lesbians

People protest at a rally in front of the Stonewall Inn in solidarity with immigrants, asylum seekers, refugees, and the LGBT community Members and allies of New York's LGBT community rallied Saturday in front of the historic Stonewall Inn, the site of one of the country's earliest gay rights protests, to challenge President Trump's restrictions on immigration and refugees. In a scene that's grown increasingly familiar across the country, crowds held up makeshift signs emblazoned with slogans of togetherness and empathy, as well as the trademark rainbow flags that have become a symbol of the LGBT community.

