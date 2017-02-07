Racist Democrats Expel Black DNC Chair Candidate for Citing Islam's Positions on Gays
There are 1 comment on the Gateway Pundit story from 8 hrs ago, titled Racist Democrats Expel Black DNC Chair Candidate for Citing Islam's Positions on Gays. In it, Gateway Pundit reports that:
Vincent Tolliver, a former candidate for chairmanship of the Democrat Party, was expelled from the race after he cited Islam's positions on gays. A candidate expelled from the race for the chairmanship of the Democratic National Committee for criticising Islam tells Breitbart News he intends to sue for a breach of his First Amendment rights.
#1 7 hrs ago
Rubbing butts with Gateway Pundit tells us he isn't democratic enough
.
Will the next candidate step forward please
