"Queer Eye" won't make America gay again: Why rebooting the hit ...
There are 6 comments on the Salon story from 14 hrs ago, titled "Queer Eye" won't make America gay again: Why rebooting the hit .... In it, Salon reports that:
It's exciting, impressive even that "Queer Eye" feels so retrograde. The question is, Why doesn't Netflix think so? Netflix wants to make America gay again.
Join the discussion below
|
#1 9 hrs ago
You want to make America more gay then have more re runs of "The Lawrence Welk Show," which is "gay kitsch on acid packaged for Middle America."
|
#2 4 hrs ago
Being gay should be illegal
|
#3 4 hrs ago
Why do you need a law to keep yourself from being gay?
|
#4 4 hrs ago
Male queers should be castrated!!!
|
#5 3 hrs ago
Would that somehow elevate you closet cases?
|
#6 17 min ago
You need a law to keep Queers from bugging each other.
|
|
