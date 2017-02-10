Prime Minister's quiet first Big Gay Out

Prime Minister's quiet first Big Gay Out

There are 2 comments on the The New Zealand Herald story from 15 hrs ago, titled Prime Minister's quiet first Big Gay Out. In it, The New Zealand Herald reports that:

New Zealand's new Prime Minister has attended his first Big Gay Out - but made a much quieter appearance than his predecessor. Bill English arrived at Coyle Park in Pt Chevalier this afternoon for the event which celebrates the lesbian, gay, bi-sexual and transgender communities.

Newt G s Next Wife

Philadelphia, PA

#1 6 hrs ago
Is the Prime Minister the one on the left or the right? In the photo, I mean, not politically.
Rainbow Kid

Alpharetta, GA

#2 6 hrs ago
Newt G s Next Wife wrote:
Is the Prime Minister the one on the left or the right? In the photo, I mean, not politically.
This is the Prime Minister
https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/common...
.
Apparently he is 'evolving'
.
He is trying to downplay his political right leanings; because he wants to party to the max with the Fabulous Gays of New Zealand

