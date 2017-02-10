There are on the The New Zealand Herald story from 15 hrs ago, titled Prime Minister's quiet first Big Gay Out. In it, The New Zealand Herald reports that:

New Zealand's new Prime Minister has attended his first Big Gay Out - but made a much quieter appearance than his predecessor. Bill English arrived at Coyle Park in Pt Chevalier this afternoon for the event which celebrates the lesbian, gay, bi-sexual and transgender communities.

