Police to Increase Patrols in Allentown After 2 Gay Men Attacked on Saturday
The group Queers for Racial Justice is calling the attack a "hate crime" and says the two men, who are gay, were attacked because of their sexual orientation. Queers for Racial Justice is hosting a meeting Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at Ol' Wondermoth on North Street to discuss solutions and next steps.
