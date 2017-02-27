Police: Drunken man hurls slurs at gay couple in Florida
There are 2 comments on the The New Zealand Herald story from 9 hrs ago, titled Police: Drunken man hurls slurs at gay couple in Florida. In it, The New Zealand Herald reports that:
" Police in Florida say a drunken man on a scooter hurled slurs and taunts at a gay couple in Key West. A Key West police report says it happened early last Thursday morning as 38-year-old Kevin Seymour and 49-year-old Kevin Paul Taylor rode their bicycles down a street.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
|
#1 6 hrs ago
Homophobes are morons, drunk or sober.
|
#4 3 hrs ago
Queers are shiteaters, drunk or sober.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|5 min
|tbird19482
|45,161
|Is your child a "prehomosexual"? Forecasting ad... (Sep '10)
|25 min
|Humanspirit
|774
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|56 min
|guest
|1,096
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|1 hr
|Darlene
|24,782
|Takata pleads guilty in air bag scandal, agrees...
|1 hr
|Rainbow Kid
|3
|Gay-basher gets 2 months in jail for on-camera ...
|1 hr
|Darlo Darling
|4
|Taylorsville teacher suspended for showing clas... (Sep '13)
|2 hr
|Rainbow Kid
|54
|Maybe god is gay! (Dec '09)
|4 hr
|June VanDerMark
|13,094
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC