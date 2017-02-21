PHOTOS: Hundreds turn out to celebrat...

PHOTOS: Hundreds turn out to celebrate Hampshire Pride

16 hrs ago Read more: Hampshire Chronicle

Hundreds of people have taken to the streets of Winchester to celebrate the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transsexual community in Hampshire. The county council and University of Winchester joined forces to celebrate diversity and inclusion at the third annual Hampshire Pride event yesterday.

