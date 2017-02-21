Panel backs bill overturning Utah anti-gay school law
A Senate panel says Utah should repeal a state law barring the "advocacy of homosexuality" in schools, which gay rights groups are currently challenging in court. The Senate Education Committee unanimously voted Tuesday in favor of a bill cutting the word "homosexuality" from the state's sex education law and replacing it with the words "advocacy of premarital or extramarital sexual activity."
