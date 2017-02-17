Opposing sides in Mormon rift unite for survey seeking deeper understanding of gays
There are 1 comment on the Salt Lake Tribune story from 17 hrs ago, titled Opposing sides in Mormon rift unite for survey seeking deeper understanding of gays. In it, Salt Lake Tribune reports that:
After all, the Salt Lake City clinical psychologist and former Latter-day Saint testified in a nationally recognized court case against so-called "reparative therapy" as a treatment for gays, angering some of the same-sex-attracted faithful trying to remain celibate or to alter their orientation. Beckstead has written extensively about the dangers of such "change efforts," has pushed the American Psychological Association to condemn them, and has been associated with the out-and-proud approach as the healthiest way to be gay.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
|
#1 16 hrs ago
The mormons are wrong and the gays are right
.
Everybody has known that since mormons were invented
.
So mormons need to sign up for ex-mormon therapy and become Pastafarians; the only True-Believers
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tanzania to publish 'list of gay people'
|12 min
|Logic Analysis
|3
|Right-wing fringe group building multimedia emp...
|18 min
|Logic Analysis
|1
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|21 min
|Constitution 101
|24,733
|Maybe god is gay! (Dec '09)
|26 min
|June VanDerMark
|13,024
|Horsham Rural City Council meeting | Live
|34 min
|Location Detective
|1
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|45 min
|guest
|1,028
|The Women's March On Washington Is Nothing But ...
|1 hr
|inbred Genius
|13
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|2 hr
|Respect71
|44,905
|Washington court rules against florist in gay w...
|3 hr
|TomInElPaso
|49
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC