Openly gay cowboy receives death threats online
Joshua Goyne posted a video to Facebook speaking out against homophobia after he received a handful of threatening messages online. Founder of the LGBTI support group The Gay Cowboy , Joshua Goyne, recently posted a video to Facebook detailing his experience of being vilified online.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Star Observer.
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|36 min
|Respect71
|44,912
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|1 hr
|guest
|1,030
|Opposing sides in Mormon rift unite for survey ...
|2 hr
|Samatha
|4
|Scott Lively Calls On Trump To Ban Gays From In...
|5 hr
|Tre H
|7
|Franklin Graham Condemns Gay-Inclusive Kiss Cam...
|5 hr
|Tre H
|5
|Horsham Rural City Council meeting | Live
|7 hr
|Pat Robertson s F...
|2
|China targets unsafe sex among men in HIV campaign
|7 hr
|Pat Robertson s F...
|1
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|11 hr
|Constitution 101
|24,733
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC