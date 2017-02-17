Openly gay cowboy receives death thre...

Openly gay cowboy receives death threats online

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Sydney Star Observer

Joshua Goyne posted a video to Facebook speaking out against homophobia after he received a handful of threatening messages online. Founder of the LGBTI support group The Gay Cowboy , Joshua Goyne, recently posted a video to Facebook detailing his experience of being vilified online.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Star Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 36 min Respect71 44,912
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 1 hr guest 1,030
News Opposing sides in Mormon rift unite for survey ... 2 hr Samatha 4
News Scott Lively Calls On Trump To Ban Gays From In... 5 hr Tre H 7
News Franklin Graham Condemns Gay-Inclusive Kiss Cam... 5 hr Tre H 5
News Horsham Rural City Council meeting | Live 7 hr Pat Robertson s F... 2
News China targets unsafe sex among men in HIV campaign 7 hr Pat Robertson s F... 1
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 11 hr Constitution 101 24,733
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,067 • Total comments across all topics: 279,025,628

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC