Once-conservative Malta leaps ahead o...

Once-conservative Malta leaps ahead on LGBT rights

There are 1 comment on the The Chronicle-Journal story from 14 hrs ago, titled Once-conservative Malta leaps ahead on LGBT rights. In it, The Chronicle-Journal reports that:

At age 24, Alex Mangion became Malta's first transgender politician when he won a local office on the conservative Nationalists' ticket, a striking combination in a country that until recently had been a last bastion in western Europe of social norms largely dictated by the Catholic church. The Nationalist Party recruited Mangion to run for town council with an eye toward grooming him as a candidate for next year's Parliamentary election.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Bryan Fischer s Hair Gel

Philadelphia, PA

#1 3 hrs ago
I liked the early Maltese Falcon Videos.....
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Maybe god is gay! (Dec '09) 24 min June VanDerMark 12,832
Gay sex Sur Oman 38 min Sur bottom 1
News Virginia House approves religious liberty bill 2 hr 16 TEEN SHOTS 12
News Boy Scouts' transgender ruling prompts N.C. gro... 3 hr 16 TEEN SHOTS 13
News "Queer Eye" won't make America gay again: Why r... 3 hr 16 TEEN SHOTS 8
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 3 hr River Tam 24,437
News An Anti-Gay, Pro-Statutory Rape Troll Got Fired... 3 hr Bryan Fischer s H... 2
News Two gay men kicked out of Chico's Tacos restaur... (Jul '09) 8 hr Curteese 313
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 8 hr tbird19482 44,597
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Mexico
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,441 • Total comments across all topics: 278,509,712

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC