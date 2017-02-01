There are on the The Chronicle-Journal story from 14 hrs ago, titled Once-conservative Malta leaps ahead on LGBT rights. In it, The Chronicle-Journal reports that:

At age 24, Alex Mangion became Malta's first transgender politician when he won a local office on the conservative Nationalists' ticket, a striking combination in a country that until recently had been a last bastion in western Europe of social norms largely dictated by the Catholic church. The Nationalist Party recruited Mangion to run for town council with an eye toward grooming him as a candidate for next year's Parliamentary election.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.