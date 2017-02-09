NZ Government to quash historic gay sex convictions
There are 1 comment on the The New Zealand Herald story from 17 hrs ago, titled NZ Government to quash historic gay sex convictions.
Historic convictions for sex between men in New Zealand will be quashed, Justice Minister Amy Adams has announced this afternoon. File photo / Mark Mitchell Historic convictions for sex between men in New Zealand will be quashed, Justice Minister Amy Adams has announced this afternoon.
#1 8 hrs ago
Ouashing is fun
Why can't we quash here in America?
I'll speak to the Grand Salami of the Gay Agenda and see if we can launch a Quash Federation financed by GayFundMe
The government has no business keeping permanent records of fake crimes with no hard evidence
