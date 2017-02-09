NZ Government to quash historic gay s...

NZ Government to quash historic gay sex convictions

There are 1 comment on the The New Zealand Herald story from 17 hrs ago, titled NZ Government to quash historic gay sex convictions. In it, The New Zealand Herald reports that:

Historic convictions for sex between men in New Zealand will be quashed, Justice Minister Amy Adams has announced this afternoon. File photo / Mark Mitchell Historic convictions for sex between men in New Zealand will be quashed, Justice Minister Amy Adams has announced this afternoon.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Rainbow Kid

Alpharetta, GA

#1 8 hrs ago
Ouashing is fun
.
Why can't we quash here in America?
.
I'll speak to the Grand Salami of the Gay Agenda and see if we can launch a Quash Federation financed by GayFundMe
.
The government has no business keeping permanent records of fake crimes with no hard evidence
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A look at the judges who will rule on Trump's t... 7 min Rainbow Kid News 32
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 8 min Respect71 44,680
News Trump moves leave LGBT groups, religious conser... 19 min Rosa_Winkel 2
News Beliefs about better treatment for HIV leads ga... 40 min Xstain Mullah Decree 9
The gay cafe for GLBT, friends and family (Oct '09) 1 hr wild billy 69,517
News Trump moves leave LGBT groups, religious conser... 1 hr Lawrence Wolf 33
News What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15) 1 hr Just Think 5,336
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 13 hr lides 24,510
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,088 • Total comments across all topics: 278,713,856

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC