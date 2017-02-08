New Zealand men convicted of gay sex to have records wiped
Gay men in New Zealand who were convicted of homosexuality more than three decades ago when it was considered a crime will soon be able to have their records cleared. Justice Minister Amy Adams on Thursday announced a scheme to wipe clean the criminal records of people convicted of indecency, sodomy or providing a place for homosexual acts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|6 min
|Respect71
|44,667
|A look at the judges who will rule on Trump's t...
|18 min
|Rainbow Kid
|29
|Maybe god is gay! (Dec '09)
|22 min
|Woo Hoo
|12,931
|What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15)
|40 min
|Rose_NoHo
|5,333
|Trump moves leave LGBT groups, religious conser...
|1 hr
|CZars_R_US
|31
|Mother rejects her gay son on TV
|2 hr
|Death Bed Dad
|15
|To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07)
|3 hr
|japostle99
|1,336
|The gay cafe for GLBT, friends and family (Oct '09)
|7 hr
|ARE 1
|69,511
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|9 hr
|lides
|24,510
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC