New Zealand men convicted of gay sex to have records wiped

Gay men in New Zealand who were convicted of homosexuality more than three decades ago when it was considered a crime will soon be able to have their records cleared. Justice Minister Amy Adams on Thursday announced a scheme to wipe clean the criminal records of people convicted of indecency, sodomy or providing a place for homosexual acts.

