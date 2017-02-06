Mother rejects her gay son on TV

Mother rejects her gay son on TV

Next Story Prev Story
16 min ago Read more: NEWS.com.au

NO matter how heartbreaking you expect the breakdown of a family to be, watching Chris explain to his parents he was marrying his partner of three years on Bride and Prejudice was worst than we could have imagined. There was no yelling, no screaming, no tears.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NEWS.com.au.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Maybe god is gay! (Dec '09) 18 min Castrating1 12,892
News Reform Rabbis Slam Betsy DeVos for 'Christian' ... 1 hr Certification Ins... 3
News What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15) 1 hr Lol 5,310
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 1 hr Medianess17 44,607
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 1 hr guest 884
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 2 hr lides 24,484
UK Participants needed for online questionnaire... 2 hr I Wanna Know 2
The gay cafe for GLBT, friends and family (Oct '09) 22 hr I Wonder 69,504
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,696 • Total comments across all topics: 278,615,214

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC