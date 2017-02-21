Missouri bill would limit transgender school bathroom access
There are 2 comments on the Fredericksburg.com story from 16 hrs ago, titled Missouri bill would limit transgender school bathroom access. In it, Fredericksburg.com reports that:
Missouri lawmakers are considering a "bathroom bill" targeting transgender children in public schools, despite a backlash that North Carolina faced over a broader law limiting bathroom use in all public buildings. Republican sponsor Sen. Ed Emery said the goal is to protect students' safety and privacy, but parents of transgender children told lawmakers Tuesday that the proposal would put their kids at higher risk of bullying and violence.
#1 8 hrs ago
Prohibit republicans and fundies from going to the bathroom
They will get the message pretty quickly after they poop their draws a time or two
#2 6 hrs ago
Sweet
