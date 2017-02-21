There are on the Fredericksburg.com story from 16 hrs ago, titled Missouri bill would limit transgender school bathroom access. In it, Fredericksburg.com reports that:

Missouri lawmakers are considering a "bathroom bill" targeting transgender children in public schools, despite a backlash that North Carolina faced over a broader law limiting bathroom use in all public buildings. Republican sponsor Sen. Ed Emery said the goal is to protect students' safety and privacy, but parents of transgender children told lawmakers Tuesday that the proposal would put their kids at higher risk of bullying and violence.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.