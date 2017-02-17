MasQUEERade is gay carnival party Feb...

MasQUEERade is gay carnival party Feb. 25

There are 1 comment on the Washington Blade story from 17 hrs ago, titled MasQUEERade is gay carnival party Feb. 25.

The IVy Project, an LGBT party for women who like women, hosts MasQUEERade at Big Chief on MasQUEERade is a carnival-themed party with drink specials all night. Guests can enjoy games such as ping pong, corn-hole, big Jenga, flip cup and Connect Four.

Shirvell s Shrivel

Philadelphia, PA

#1 36 min ago
Sounds very 1990s, except for women who like women playing "corn-hole."
Chicago, IL

