MasQUEERade is gay carnival party Feb. 25
There are 1 comment on the Washington Blade story from 17 hrs ago, titled MasQUEERade is gay carnival party Feb. 25. In it, Washington Blade reports that:
The IVy Project, an LGBT party for women who like women, hosts MasQUEERade at Big Chief on MasQUEERade is a carnival-themed party with drink specials all night. Guests can enjoy games such as ping pong, corn-hole, big Jenga, flip cup and Connect Four.
#1 36 min ago
Sounds very 1990s, except for women who like women playing "corn-hole."
