There are 1 comment on the News Shopper story from 9 hrs ago, titled London Assembly call on Mayor to improve healthcare for the 320,000 LGBT+ Londoners with mental h.... In it, News Shopper reports that:
The London Assembly Health Committee have called on London Mayor Sadiq Khan to improve mental health treatment for the capital's estimated 800,000 LGBT+ people. This comes after a report that shows 40 per cent of LGBT+ people suffer from mental health issues, compared to 25 per cent of the wider population.
#1 6 hrs ago
Deja vu all over again
Smacks of the ex-gay scam with a new twist
The cure is to punish homophobes and bullies who can't keep their dang noses out of LGBT people's business
