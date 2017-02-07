London Assembly call on Mayor to impr...

There are 1 comment on the News Shopper story from 9 hrs ago, titled London Assembly call on Mayor to improve healthcare for the 320,000 LGBT+ Londoners with mental h.... In it, News Shopper reports that:

The London Assembly Health Committee have called on London Mayor Sadiq Khan to improve mental health treatment for the capital's estimated 800,000 LGBT+ people. This comes after a report that shows 40 per cent of LGBT+ people suffer from mental health issues, compared to 25 per cent of the wider population.

Rainbow Kid

Alpharetta, GA

#1 6 hrs ago
Deja vu all over again
.
Smacks of the ex-gay scam with a new twist
.
The cure is to punish homophobes and bullies who can't keep their dang noses out of LGBT people's business

Judged:

1

1

1

