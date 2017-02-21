List of winners for the 89th Academy Awards
Original Song: "City of Stars" from "La La Land," music by Justin Hurwitz, lyric by Ben Pasek and Justin Paul.
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Maybe god is gay! (Dec '09)
|10 min
|June VanDerMark
|13,090
|Trans woman in Halifax questions if prejudice i...
|53 min
|Gremlin
|7
|Gay-basher gets 2 months in jail for on-camera ...
|1 hr
|Gremlin
|2
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|1 hr
|Inquisitor
|1,095
|PHOTOS: Hundreds turn out to celebrate Hampshir...
|1 hr
|Gremlin
|1
|Gay Pride just 'not black enough'
|1 hr
|Gremlin
|5
|Police: Drunken man hurls slurs at gay couple i...
|1 hr
|Gremlin
|1
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|2 hr
|Strel
|24,778
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|5 hr
|Respect71
|45,158
