Lincolnshire force sees rise in recorded hate crime - but not 'in the aftermath of Brexit'

Lincolnshire has seen a rise in hate crime but police say there has been 'no sharp increase in racially or religiously motivated crime in the aftermath of Brexit', instead saying the biggest rise was against disability and LGBT communities. Lincolnshire Police saw 78 incidents of hate crime recorded between July-September 2016, which compared with April-June the same year is a rise of 59 per cent.

