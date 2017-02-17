LGBTQ summit in Colorado Springs raises concerns about bullying worsening since election | Colora...
A summit held in Colorado Springs on Saturday provided teachers and students with the resources to make local schools a safer place for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer youth - some of whom have reported being targeted more frequently by bullies since President Donald Trump's election.
A summit held in Colorado Springs on Saturday provided teachers and students with the resources to make local schools a safer place for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer youth - some of whom have reported being targeted more frequently by bullies since President Donald Trump's election. The summit, held at the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs, is one of three regional gay-straight alliance leadership summits hosted annually by One Colorado, an organization that advocates for LGBTQ people's rights.
#1 11 hrs ago
If they're going to print it print it right.
LGBTQP
