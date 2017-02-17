There are on the WZVN-TV Fort Myers story from 13 hrs ago, titled LGBT employees ask Education Secretary to keep protections. In it, WZVN-TV Fort Myers reports that:

LGBT employees have asked Education Secretary Betsy DeVos to commit to safeguarding anti-discrimination regulations amid fears that the Trump administration may weaken those protections. In the email, obtained by The Associated Press on Friday, staffers at the Education Department urged the new secretary to issue a statement confirming her commitment to Title IX rules, which prohibit discrimination based on sex in educational programs.

