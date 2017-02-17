LGBT employees ask Education Secretary to keep protections
There are 1 comment on the WZVN-TV Fort Myers story from 13 hrs ago, titled LGBT employees ask Education Secretary to keep protections. In it, WZVN-TV Fort Myers reports that:
LGBT employees have asked Education Secretary Betsy DeVos to commit to safeguarding anti-discrimination regulations amid fears that the Trump administration may weaken those protections. In the email, obtained by The Associated Press on Friday, staffers at the Education Department urged the new secretary to issue a statement confirming her commitment to Title IX rules, which prohibit discrimination based on sex in educational programs.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.
|
#1 10 hrs ago
"...Urged the new secretary to issue a statement confirming her commitment to Title IX rules, which prohibit discrimination based on sex in educational programs."
Who says a fundie talibangelical would interpret that language as protecting on the basis of sexual orientation?
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Maybe god is gay! (Dec '09)
|12 min
|June VanDerMark
|13,016
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|14 min
|guest
|1,003
|Tupelo mother, son featured on LGBT video
|15 min
|Poor leadership
|1
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|18 min
|tbird19482
|44,891
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|52 min
|Just Think
|24,694
|What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15)
|5 hr
|Ms Sassy
|5,269
|Why Is Facebook Running Ads Telling Us to Pray ...
|11 hr
|Fundie Watch
|2
|Washington court rules against florist in gay w...
|13 hr
|Lawrence Wolf
|29
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC