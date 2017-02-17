LGBT employees ask Education Secretar...

LGBT employees ask Education Secretary to keep protections

There are 1 comment on the WZVN-TV Fort Myers story from 13 hrs ago, titled LGBT employees ask Education Secretary to keep protections. In it, WZVN-TV Fort Myers reports that:

LGBT employees have asked Education Secretary Betsy DeVos to commit to safeguarding anti-discrimination regulations amid fears that the Trump administration may weaken those protections. In the email, obtained by The Associated Press on Friday, staffers at the Education Department urged the new secretary to issue a statement confirming her commitment to Title IX rules, which prohibit discrimination based on sex in educational programs.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Pope Ben Out To Pasture

Philadelphia, PA

#1 10 hrs ago
"...Urged the new secretary to issue a statement confirming her commitment to Title IX rules, which prohibit discrimination based on sex in educational programs."

Who says a fundie talibangelical would interpret that language as protecting on the basis of sexual orientation?

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Maybe god is gay! (Dec '09) 12 min June VanDerMark 13,016
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 14 min guest 1,003
News Tupelo mother, son featured on LGBT video 15 min Poor leadership 1
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 18 min tbird19482 44,891
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 52 min Just Think 24,694
News What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15) 5 hr Ms Sassy 5,269
News Why Is Facebook Running Ads Telling Us to Pray ... 11 hr Fundie Watch 2
News Washington court rules against florist in gay w... 13 hr Lawrence Wolf 29
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,878 • Total comments across all topics: 278,966,480

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC