Leta s abandon sex education

These diverse groups come together in the feigned astonishment that accompanies their rhetorical question: 'Why wouldn't we teach children not to rape?' They share a belief that savagery is released when sexuality is allowed free reign, that an innate predatory impulse is held in check only by teachers and the correct learning outcomes. There's surely no better time to raise awareness of this cynical, twisted and fearful view of relationships than Valentine's Day.

