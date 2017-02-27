Lesbians more likely to orgasm during...

Lesbians more likely to orgasm during sex: study

2 hrs ago Read more: Sydney Star Observer

According to the research, 95 per cent of straight men orgasm every time they have sex, while only 65 per cent of straight women do. Lesbians report far more orgasms, with 86 per cent orgasming every time they have sex.

