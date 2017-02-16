Lesbian couple forced to leave Bolton...

Lesbian couple forced to leave Bolton McDonald's after kissing

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Evening Times

AN investigation has been launched after a same-sex couple claimed they were forced to leave a Bolton town centre fast food takeaway after kissing. The pair, Kristeen Ferenczi, 16, and her girlfriend, 17, who are both students at Bolton Sixth Form College , were in McDonald's last Thursday, at 12.30pm.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Evening Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Openly gay Muslim leader shares life story, hop... 29 min Inquisitor 20
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 31 min Inquisitor 983
Maybe god is gay! (Dec '09) 1 hr June VanDerMark 13,014
News Where Is the Place for Devout Gay Families in t... (Oct '15) 1 hr True Christian wi... 49
Gay oovoo (Dec '12) 2 hr hbcman50 43
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 2 hr Respect71 44,875
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 3 hr Alfred 24,659
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,917 • Total comments across all topics: 278,942,673

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC