Lesbian couple forced to leave Bolton McDonald's after kissing
AN investigation has been launched after a same-sex couple claimed they were forced to leave a Bolton town centre fast food takeaway after kissing. The pair, Kristeen Ferenczi, 16, and her girlfriend, 17, who are both students at Bolton Sixth Form College , were in McDonald's last Thursday, at 12.30pm.
Read more at Evening Times.
