There are on the SFGate story from 17 hrs ago, titled Legislators, gay rights groups press again for HB2 repeal. In it, SFGate reports that:

North Carolina legislators and representatives of gay rights groups are trying again to make the case that House Bill 2 should be repealed and replaced with legislation to protect LGBT people from discrimination statewide. A news conference scheduled Thursday at the Legislative Building against HB2 comes as worries increase by some that the law will prevent the state from being awarded NCAA championship events for the next five years.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at SFGate.