There are 5 comments on the SFGate story from 17 hrs ago, titled Legislators, gay rights groups press again for HB2 repeal. In it, SFGate reports that:

North Carolina legislators and representatives of gay rights groups are trying again to make the case that House Bill 2 should be repealed and replaced with legislation to protect LGBT people from discrimination statewide. A news conference scheduled Thursday at the Legislative Building against HB2 comes as worries increase by some that the law will prevent the state from being awarded NCAA championship events for the next five years.

Rainbow Kid

Alpharetta, GA

#1 16 hrs ago
We're dealing with some of the most purposely ignorant; pouting politicians on the planet
They have no idea what transgender is
they don't want to know
and they don't care

Gordon

Philadelphia, PA

#2 16 hrs ago
Rainbow Kid wrote:
We're dealing with some of the most purposely ignorant; pouting politicians on the planet
They have no idea what transgender is
they don't want to know
and they don't care
Mental illness is a terrible thing.
They should seek help

Rainbow Kid

Alpharetta, GA

#3 13 hrs ago
Gordon wrote:
Mental illness is a terrible thing.
They should seek help
NC's batsh!t crazy politicians were elected to office by like-minded voters
They are beyond help. Boredom is their excitement
We're seeing a surge of chariots with North Carolina tags house hunting here in Georgia's Technology City of the South; sixth fastest growing metropolis in America (now hiring)
It appears to be a fight or flight reaction to North Carolina's backslide into suicide
The shift is so dramatic it triggered a building boom for mixed-use clusters where ex-Carolina techies (millennials) live; work; shop; and street party without owning a car; like people do in Times Square
I chill on my deck and listen to the Eagles live from the ampitheater a quarter mile away. The crowds roar. Fireworks light up the sky. Happiness fills the air. How awesome is that; eh?
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hnBtFtMZOus

We don't need North Carolina anymore ;o)

Xstain Mullah Decree

Philadelphia, PA

#4 2 hrs ago
The bigots don't care about lgbt people or about civil rights but they care about their college basketball....
Parker

Philadelphia, PA

#5 1 hr ago
Xstain Mullah Decree wrote:
The bigots don't care about lgbt people or about civil rights but they care about their college basketball....
LGBTQP are mentally ill perverts.
Just saying
Chicago, IL

