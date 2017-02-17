Legalisation of same-sex marriage lin...

Legalisation of same-sex marriage linked to drop in teen suicide attempts

A link has been found between the legalisation of same-sex marriage in the US and a drop in youth suicide attempts. Researchers at the John Hopkins University say suicide attempts by high school students fell by an average of 7% after marriage equality was introduced, with a 14% drop among gay, lesbian and bisexual teenagers.

