Lebanese gay couple not prosecuted under 'order of nature' law
There are 1 comment on the Washington Blade story from 11 hrs ago, titled Lebanese gay couple not prosecuted under 'order of nature' law. In it, Washington Blade reports that:
A Lebanese judge last week declined to prosecute a gay couple under an "order of nature" law. The Lebanese LGBT community celebrated a huge legal victory last week when Judge Rabih Maalouf failed to prosecute a gay couple for having sexual relations.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Washington Blade.
|
#1 5 hrs ago
Same as with the Christian denominations
.
'homosexual' does not appear in the Christian Bible
.
'homosexual' only appears in the evangelical fundamentalist terrorist bible; where you-know-who added it to increase donations in the offering plate
.
You-know-who is now enjoying his reward for changing the Bible
http://3.bp.blogspot.com/-yIoQctnzeXg/Ti3j1mT...
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|10 min
|Inquisitor
|864
|Ivanka Trump and her husband help to thwart rol...
|1 hr
|Robin Hood
|3
|Maybe god is gay! (Dec '09)
|1 hr
|June VanDerMark
|12,860
|What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15)
|1 hr
|Lol
|5,196
|Two gay men kicked out of Chico's Tacos restaur... (Jul '09)
|1 hr
|MADMAX
|317
|The gay cafe for GLBT, friends and family (Oct '09)
|2 hr
|MADMAX
|69,500
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|3 hr
|Wondering
|24,445
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC