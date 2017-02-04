Lebanese gay couple not prosecuted un...

Lebanese gay couple not prosecuted under 'order of nature' law

A Lebanese judge last week declined to prosecute a gay couple under an "order of nature" law.

A Lebanese judge last week declined to prosecute a gay couple under an "order of nature" law. The Lebanese LGBT community celebrated a huge legal victory last week when Judge Rabih Maalouf failed to prosecute a gay couple for having sexual relations.

Rainbow Kid

Alpharetta, GA

#1 5 hrs ago
Same as with the Christian denominations
.
'homosexual' does not appear in the Christian Bible
.
'homosexual' only appears in the evangelical fundamentalist terrorist bible; where you-know-who added it to increase donations in the offering plate
.
You-know-who is now enjoying his reward for changing the Bible
http://3.bp.blogspot.com/-yIoQctnzeXg/Ti3j1mT...

Judged:

1

1

1

Chicago, IL

