Lebanese court rules homosexuality is not a crime, but persecution continues
Cairo : Handcuffed for three days in a van by the Syrian regime, Rania kept reminding herself that she was born this way. The van was transferring her to al-Thawra in Syria in November 2010.
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Racist Democrats Expel Black DNC Chair Candidat...
|34 min
|Pete
|33
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|1 hr
|Inquisitor
|920
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|1 hr
|carter county res...
|24,514
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|1 hr
|tbird19482
|44,700
|Maybe god is gay! (Dec '09)
|2 hr
|June VanDerMark
|12,946
|The gay cafe for GLBT, friends and family (Oct '09)
|2 hr
|Free Frankie
|69,517
|Freaky Friday
|3 hr
|Jackoph
|1
|Trump moves leave LGBT groups, religious conser...
|9 hr
|INFIDEL
|41
|A look at the judges who will rule on Trump's t...
|11 hr
|Lawrence Wolf
|41
